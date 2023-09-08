 Skip to content

Red Tie Runner update for 8 September 2023

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12144417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Makes the upright fans shorter to avoid some frame rate dependent issues
  • Fixes steam link on home page since the overlay is not working

Changed files in this update

Red Tie Runner Content Depot 391151
Red Tie Runner Depot Depot 391152
