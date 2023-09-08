- Fixed softlocks that could occur in certain areas depending on party composition
- Fixed an inventory glitch regarding Antsudlo's pearls
- Fixed an reported issue where Garl would be remain deactivated when swapping party members before reconvening in the Humble Boast's Kitchen
- Fixed an issue where Antsuldo could be entered too early, causing an improper state on the big door
- Added a check to update save files ensuring they are compatible with latest fixes
- Retro actively added Cerulean Expanse story artifact to those who missed it prior to the fix
- Reimported text in all languages to include all pending updates
Sea of Stars update for 8 September 2023
Patch Notes 1.0.46074
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1244091
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update