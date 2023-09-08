 Skip to content

Sea of Stars update for 8 September 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.46074

Patch Notes 1.0.46074 · Build 12144376

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed softlocks that could occur in certain areas depending on party composition
  • Fixed an inventory glitch regarding Antsudlo's pearls
  • Fixed an reported issue where Garl would be remain deactivated when swapping party members before reconvening in the Humble Boast's Kitchen
  • Fixed an issue where Antsuldo could be entered too early, causing an improper state on the big door
  • Added a check to update save files ensuring they are compatible with latest fixes
  • Retro actively added Cerulean Expanse story artifact to those who missed it prior to the fix
  • Reimported text in all languages to include all pending updates

