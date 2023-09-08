 Skip to content

Heartbound update for 8 September 2023

Patch 1.0.9.61

As always you can watch us build the game live on Twitch.

Known Issues

  • RURU language has not been updated past Fern/Rhode in Animus.
  • Our translator lives in Moscow and cannot be paid due to the war.
  • Once we have a way of fixing this the RURU translation will move forward.

New Content

  • Pending Valves review Heartbound should now be fully compatible with Steam Deck.
    I will put out an announcement when they approve us!
  • Forest March has been added to the OST.
  • Miserable Manic Shadows has been added to the OST.
  • Meandering Shadows has been added to the OST.
  • Shelly has a number of new talky animations.
  • Shelly's storyline has been extended.
    This isn't the entire storyline but it's a good start for her personality. I'm pretty happy with the direction for now and will continue fleshing it out this month. By the end of the month I plan to have the game in the next environment dealing with Ramul/Reme. Should be a lot of heavy story as it's the final step before the end of the chapter.

Bug Fixes

  • New detections have been made for a certain kind of player.
    ᕕ( ・‿・)つ-●-●
    ᕕ(⌐●_●)ᕗ ♪♬
  • The OST now plays in the correct order when launching it through Steam.
    This is actually a Steam bug and required every song to have the track number placed before the title.
  • The D-Pad no longer breaks if you Pause the game on Steam Deck using the power button and then resume the game.
  • The D-Pad no longer breaks if you use Volume Up/Down on Steam Deck.
    Another steam bug this time dealing with Key IDs. If you're a developer out there Steam Deck appears to use Virtual Keypresses that return an ID of 0. Don't swap control types on 0 inputs and it should fix this right up. Additionally you should also not swap inputs on Media Keys which are 173-179.

Bug Reporting

  • Please report any issues via DM on Discord to @piratesoftware.
  • You can also send these to GoPirateSoftware@Gmail.com
  • Include a screenshot, it makes it much easier to fix!

Upcoming Content

  • The rest of Animus (Chapter 3) is being actively developed.

