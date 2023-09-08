Patch 1.0.9.61

As always you can watch us build the game live on Twitch.
Known Issues
- RURU language has not been updated past Fern/Rhode in Animus.
- Our translator lives in Moscow and cannot be paid due to the war.
- Once we have a way of fixing this the RURU translation will move forward.
New Content
- Pending Valves review Heartbound should now be fully compatible with Steam Deck.
I will put out an announcement when they approve us!
- Forest March has been added to the OST.
- Miserable Manic Shadows has been added to the OST.
- Meandering Shadows has been added to the OST.
- Shelly has a number of new talky animations.
- Shelly's storyline has been extended.
This isn't the entire storyline but it's a good start for her personality. I'm pretty happy with the direction for now and will continue fleshing it out this month. By the end of the month I plan to have the game in the next environment dealing with Ramul/Reme. Should be a lot of heavy story as it's the final step before the end of the chapter.
Bug Fixes
- New detections have been made for a certain kind of player.
ᕕ( ・‿・)つ-●-●
ᕕ(⌐●_●)ᕗ ♪♬
- The OST now plays in the correct order when launching it through Steam.
This is actually a Steam bug and required every song to have the track number placed before the title.
- The D-Pad no longer breaks if you Pause the game on Steam Deck using the power button and then resume the game.
- The D-Pad no longer breaks if you use Volume Up/Down on Steam Deck.
Another steam bug this time dealing with Key IDs. If you're a developer out there Steam Deck appears to use Virtual Keypresses that return an ID of 0. Don't swap control types on 0 inputs and it should fix this right up. Additionally you should also not swap inputs on Media Keys which are 173-179.
Bug Reporting
- Please report any issues via DM on Discord to @piratesoftware.
- You can also send these to GoPirateSoftware@Gmail.com
- Include a screenshot, it makes it much easier to fix!
Upcoming Content
- The rest of Animus (Chapter 3) is being actively developed.
Changed files in this update