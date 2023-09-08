 Skip to content

Desktop Garage Kit update for 8 September 2023

Desktop Garage Kit 1.5.9.3 updated on Sep 08, 2023.

Build 12144276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Introducing our latest addition: Two brand-new 3D digital girls has joined the library.
  • UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
  • Other bug fixes

Changed files in this update

