- Introducing our latest addition: Two brand-new 3D digital girls has joined the library.
- UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
- Other bug fixes
Desktop Garage Kit update for 8 September 2023
Desktop Garage Kit 1.5.9.3 updated on Sep 08, 2023.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
