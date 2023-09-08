Fixed issue where the Limited Edition Mystery Bags were not accessible during part of the week
Extended Limited Mystery Bag schedule to allow more time to unlock content
LEGO® Brawls update for 8 September 2023
Patch Notes 9/8/23
Fixed issue where the Limited Edition Mystery Bags were not accessible during part of the week
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update