LEGO® Brawls update for 8 September 2023

Patch Notes 9/8/23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue where the Limited Edition Mystery Bags were not accessible during part of the week
Extended Limited Mystery Bag schedule to allow more time to unlock content

Changed files in this update

