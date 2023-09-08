Customize your station with tools migration!⚒️

**

Hey, Gas Jockeys! ⛽

**

In today’s devlog we’re gonna talk more about tools migration. We’ll delve into all the details so you guys are familiar with the stuff coming to the game along with the Employee Update. Before we jump in, we’d like to thank you for all of the comments that we’ve recently received. Your constant support, feedback, and the fact that you cannot wait for this update to come to life are pushing us forward on this journey, and we’re so thankful for that. ❤️

But enough talkin’. We know you are eagerly waiting for some exciting news so we won’t bother you any longer, folks! Without further ado, let’s jump into the devlog!

For those of you who are not familiar, in order to further customize your station you need to own the Gas Station Simulator: Can Touch This DLC. Having this DLC present in your Steam library allows you to customize roofs, floors, and even walls with a variety of different styles and decals (Christmas, Valentines, etc.)

For us, however, such an approach leads to multiple problems when it comes to adding new content to the game (as it most likely requires Can Touch This: DLC). Having said that, we’ve decided that those tools need to be available in the base game as well. Doing so allows us to unlock new possibilities to enrich the Gas Station Simulator even further. We won’t spoil anything yet, but we already have some great ideas in our heads, so make sure to visit our socials and Steam page regularly 🤩

On the other hand, bear in mind that to unlock additional roofs, floors, doors, windows, decals, and more, you’ll still need to own a Gas Station Simulator: Can Touch This DLC.

Ok, now it's time to tell you a little bit more about what exactly those tools will allow you to do in our game. Let’s roll!

Hammer tool 🔨

Stop… It’s hammer time! With the hammer tool available in Gas Station Simulator, you’ll be able to change the positions of the cash register, trash can, walls, windows, doors. You will also be able to adjust queue placements – how cool is that!

Decal gun 🔫

With the decal gun you’ll be able to create your own text that you can use later on to decorate your station in whatever way you want – let’s show Dennis a true display of skill.

Vacuum tool 🌪️

As we stated in one of our recent announcements – the vacuum tool is getting an upgrade, so it won’t leave trash bags anymore – just you and your shiny gas station ✨

What is yet to come?

Before we finish today's short announcement, we’d like to let you know that you can expect another devlog coming next Friday. We’ll talk about the genesis of the employee update, and we might have a cool surprise for you. We cannot say more for now, so unfortunately you have to wait untill next Friday to find out what it might be. You can also try to guess in the comments – let us see those comments!

And that would be it, gas jockeys! Once again, we’d like to thank you for the feedback that you’ve been giving us. Having said that, we’re open to any suggestions and ideas regarding the game, so don’t hesitate to share those in the comments section below.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/32176/Gas_Station_Fly_Me_to_the_Moon_Bundle/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/33304/Gas_Station_with_Car_for_Sale/