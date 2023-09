It’s a throwback shindig today!

Show off your monke pride with the Gorilla Tag Launch Flashback! Dress to impress with the Tuxedo set and diamond rings. Formal attire not your style? Keep the party casual with the Tux Tee and plenty of other fun accessories like the fan-favorite Toy Frog.

As we remember our official launch on the store, we are so thankful for the amazing community that has gotten us here. Thank you for making Gorilla Tag the special place that it is!