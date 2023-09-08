Post Console Launch Update

📢 Happy Friday Legend Bowlers!

As some of you may be aware, the game is now available on all of the major consoles and we've made numerous enhancements and fixes to the game that are now available in this update. Now that we're able to get our heads above water, we've taken the time to update the PC version with these changes.

Thank you to all of our fans who have supported the game for years! Hope you enjoy this update.

HIGHLIGHTS

Fixed issues with some milestones not unlocking when successfully completed.

Numerous optimizations to increase performance.

Juke move direction tuned to be more accurate.

Defenders now limited to top of the end zone for improved coverage during scoring plays.

Removed controller vibration from strafe.

Fixed tutorial 2nd player issue.

Minor play art route fixes/improvements.

In game stats scroller performance improvements.

New player speed multiplier setting added to increase game speed.

Added "10x" multiplier label on Team Colors page.

Team records fixes.

New gameplay and graphics preset menus added to settings for easier adjustments to game experience.

Soft crash on hurdle and punt animation fix.

AI field goal max distance tuned as too long of field goals were being called too often.

Fixed punt, kick, etc. soft crash where game would come to a stand still during a play and break.

Moved LOADING text in a bit so we can see it better on screen.

Player movement tuned for faster ball speed and animation speed. Players also stop faster instead of shooting passed their target destination when speed multiplier is above 1x.

Touchdown balls spike way up in the air now.

Field stat message text moved up a little to not draw so close to the bottom.

Ball doesn't roll on ground for so long now.

Fixed ball shadow showing incorrectly when ball bounces.

Kickoff ball spot location fixes.

Updated Old School Kool roster file.

Player weight limit increased to 400 lbs.

Fixed issue when editing a player's injury would decrease player ratings each time the player editor screen loaded.

Improved defensive player selection code logic to choose closest player to ball carrier or ball when appropriate.

Fixed memory leak for franchise off-season news.

Achievement fixed (Gamer, Hall of famer, Legend, Legendary offense, Veteran offense, A sure thing, Clutch).

Fixed player sprite issue where torso layer creeps out during four point stance animation.

New "Player Wire Raises Left" setting added under Franchise settings that controls how many player wire raises you wish to allow teams to utilize during each season.

Player ball forward progress tuned for more accurate spots during plays.

Ball spike velocity tweaked.

Several miscellaneous bugs fixes & improvements.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Twitter

Discord

YouTube

Patch Version 1.0.4.3