Xenonauts 2 update for 18 September 2023

Milestone 1.33 Stable released!

This update includes all the fixes from 1.33 that were tested on the Experimental branches over the past week or two. This should be the last update for Milestone 1 as all future fixes, gameplay changes and performance improvements are now being rolled into our upcoming Milestone 2 update.

Changelog:

  • Fixed a crash that would occur if you try to detonate C4 that had already been placed on the ground in a loaded save game.

  • Fixed an issue in the tutorial where a soldier did not have enough TU to fire their shotgun a second time.

  • Fixed an issue where missiles would sometimes not fire in air combat if you had activated the Afterburner at the start of the battle.

  • Game no longer creates an Iron Man save when exiting the game (even if you're not playing Iron Man).

  • Swapping weapons on the Soldier Equip screen now also swaps out the associated ammo for these weapons.

  • Tooltips are now dismissed when you start dragging an item (e.g. on the soldier equip screen).

  • Camera now correctly moves up / down when watching an AI unit climbing a ladder during the alien turn.

  • Quantum Array now correctly shows the additional information on visible UFOs immediately after loading a save.

  • Units attempting to shoot adjacent walls should no longer contort themselves like a pretzel to do so.

  • Cleaner Accelerated Rifle no longer drops to 0% Accuracy as soon as it goes beyond maximum range, unlike other weapons.

  • C4 should no longer show 0/0 ammo.

  • Fixed issues with the following achievements, which should now be possible to earn:

    • First Contact
    • Counterfire
    • Unfriendly Fire
    • Future Warfare

