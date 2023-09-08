 Skip to content

Idle Monsters RPG update for 8 September 2023

September - 0.71.77 ( Develop Branch )

[NEW] Added +1 button to increase background automations.
[FIX] Fixed modal window content for windowed resolution.
[ENH] Tutorial organized by subjects.
[FIX] Fixed error when opening the game on MacOS.
[FIX] Corrected some automation names.

