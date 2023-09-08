Hey everyone!

I’m super excited to announce that 2 new creature games are in development and are wishlist-able on Steam! To help fund development, I also developed a new website with an official creature-branded merchandise store!

Creature Battle Simulator:

Forge an army of creatures to defeat your opponents in epic battles across distant lands! Duel against your friends online, or conquer the campaign to unlock new parts that upgrade your creatures' stats and abilities. Will you emerge victorious?

https://playcreature.com/creature-battle-simulator

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2489760/Creature_Battle_Simulator

Creature Evolution Simulator:

Design an ecosystem and watch your creatures evolve through millions of years by means of natural selection. See them fight for survival and produce offspring which share their genes… occasionally mutating to form monstrosities! What will your creature’s final-stage of evolution be?

https://playcreature.com/creature-evolution-simulator

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2561380/Creature_Evolution_Simulator

New Website and Merch Store:

To help fund the development of these new games, I have developed a new website with an official merchandise store! If you want these games to become a reality then this is the best way to show your support!

https://playcreature.com/merch



Creature Creator Education Edition:

Another big release (which probably deserves its own announcement) is the Education Edition of Creature Creator! Similarly to Minecraft and Roblox, Creature Creator now has an educational edition! This version includes everything from the original, but now enables devices on the same local network to connect to one another, and is available for half the original price as a special discount for schools.

https://playcreature.com/creature-creator/#educate

Thank you all for your continued support! This has been a massive undertaking, but I'm very excited about the future of the CREATURE franchise!

Cheers,

Daniel