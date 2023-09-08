 Skip to content

Blimps update for 8 September 2023

Blimps 2.0.3

Build 12143513

We added Blimp coin and Small Golden Eggs to each Castle Kingdom's loot. We also increased the value of the Blimp coin found in the labyrinths. Two more Heron Herald Breaking News articles were added. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for Playing!

