It's a Wrap! update for 12 September 2023

Version v1.0.11 now live!

Version v1.0.11 now live!

12 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed issues with camera that would make some objects vibrate at a high framerate
-Now automatically selects the last unlocked level in the level selection screen
-Fixed an issue that could cause the cursor to be wrongly locked on the screen
-Now disables Keyboard & Mouse tooltips when using a gamepad
-Re-arranged Satan's skull collider shape
-Fixed an issue in "The Great Battle of Sunaru" that would make players Skip the cutscenes instead of Fast Forwarding them
-Tweaked some of the UI for better readability

