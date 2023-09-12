Version v1.0.11 now live!

-Fixed issues with camera that would make some objects vibrate at a high framerate

-Now automatically selects the last unlocked level in the level selection screen

-Fixed an issue that could cause the cursor to be wrongly locked on the screen

-Now disables Keyboard & Mouse tooltips when using a gamepad

-Re-arranged Satan's skull collider shape

-Fixed an issue in "The Great Battle of Sunaru" that would make players Skip the cutscenes instead of Fast Forwarding them

-Tweaked some of the UI for better readability