新增剧情锁，玩家需要通关一次自由模式才能解锁剧情解密模式。
优化开场logo部分的处理，删除冗余过场。
修复自由模式结算系统中，计分面板无法结算额外奖励的BUG，计分板现在可以为心灵之湖提供额外奖励了。
修复部分文本显示的错字漏字。
拯救大魔王2:逆流 Falsemen2:Upstream update for 8 September 2023
2023年9月8日更新，新增剧情锁，优化自由模式奖励，等5项更新
Patchnotes via Steam Community
