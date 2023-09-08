 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

拯救大魔王2:逆流 Falsemen2:Upstream update for 8 September 2023

2023年9月8日更新，新增剧情锁，优化自由模式奖励，等5项更新

Share · View all patches · Build 12143403 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. 新增剧情锁，玩家需要通关一次自由模式才能解锁剧情解密模式。

  2. 优化开场logo部分的处理，删除冗余过场。

  3. 修复自由模式结算系统中，计分面板无法结算额外奖励的BUG，计分板现在可以为心灵之湖提供额外奖励了。

  4. 修复部分文本显示的错字漏字。

Changed files in this update

拯救大魔王2:逆流 Falsemen2:Upstream Content Depot 1038821
  • Loading history…
拯救大魔王2:逆流 Falsemen2:Upstream MAC OS Depot 1038822
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link