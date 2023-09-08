 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Puzzles Ultimate update for 8 September 2023

8 *FREE* Puzzles

Share · View all patches · Build 12143359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

8 Brand new jigsaws added to the game for FREE for all to play ːUltimatePieceː

Find under the FREE PUZZLES tab in the main menu ːHintTokenː



Enjoy! ːgoldenpuzzlepieceː

Changed files in this update

Pixel Puzzles Ultimate Depot Depot 351031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link