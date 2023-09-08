 Skip to content

Unspottable update for 8 September 2023

Unspottable 2.2.9 - Changelog

Build 12143323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More bug fixes or attempts at bug fixes following the public lobby update.

  • [ONLINE] Fix problems when joining room just before loading
  • [ONLINE] Add notification when the host changes
  • [LINUX] Remove bloom post-process causing glare issues in some levels.
  • [ONLINE] Try fixing issue when players get stuck in score loading screen
  • [ONLINE] Remove replay option at the end of game for public lobbies
  • [Factory] Fix game freeze

Thank you for playing!

