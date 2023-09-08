Unspottable 2.2.9 - Changelog
More bug fixes or attempts at bug fixes following the public lobby update.
- [ONLINE] Fix problems when joining room just before loading
- [ONLINE] Add notification when the host changes
- [LINUX] Remove bloom post-process causing glare issues in some levels.
- [ONLINE] Try fixing issue when players get stuck in score loading screen
- [ONLINE] Remove replay option at the end of game for public lobbies
- [Factory] Fix game freeze
Thank you for playing!
Changed files in this update