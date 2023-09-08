Bounty of One Full Release

Hello fellow Outlaws!

This is it! The final moment has come! Bounty of One is out of Early Access!

As always, I’d like to start by thanking all of you out there! Being able to come this far would not have been possible without you continued support! It is your achievement as much as it is ours! We never thought we would be able to come this far, it is only our second game to be fair and, after all, we came all the way from this…

To this…

Now let’s start with the juicy bit of today’s announcement: What’s new in the game on release? For those who joined the public beta version, you might already be familiar with some of those but, for the others, let me tell you what you can expect!

First, we rebuilt the way the Super Black Market works in the game. As many of you requested, you will now be able to use the Super Black Market without being locked out unlocking achievements and posting highscores! To make the SBM somewhat balanced however, we changed some of the perks it gives you (check out the changes within the content section) and, most importantly, we created a real challenge for you to overcome: The Necromancer’s Pact!

The release officially introduces the Necromancer’s Pact, a cursed piece of paper that will allow you to skyrocket the infamy level up to 50 (instead of the previous maximum of 18). Up to infamy level 10 your progression in the game is similar than it previously was(though level 10 is now effectively as hard as level 18 used to be). From then on out, however, you’ll be able to choose your difficulty by allowing points in the pact, you create your own challenge with thing as crazy as “Enemies’ projectiles now bounce up to 2 times on the side of the screen'' or “Enemies’ life increases by 150% every time you kill a sheriff”. Get ready for a challenge!

Secondly, for those who haven’t seen her yet, Ruthless Ruth charges into the deserted lands surrounding Greenhills and her loyal “children” follow in her footsteps, the Bully Brawlers! Get ready for an epic fight!

Thirdly, we added three new tabs in the encyclopedia! For those who like lore, you’ll be able to learn about each enemy’s type in the game as well as read the backstory of each character. The last tab is the credits, can’t release without a proper credit menu :)

Fourthly, we also added 3 new languages: Korean, Japanese and Spanish. We also updated all the languages that were already available. We did our best to try and translate all of them properly but we can only do so much, we are not polyglots unfortunately. If you’d like to help us improve the translations or even just share your feedbacks and ideas, feel free to join our discord and reach out directly to us! We welcome any help!

We also made the game for Linux and Mac.

Finally, we also added 3 new objects and 14 new achievements. Discover them in the game or in the contents below!

To wrap things up, as usual, we fixed some bugs, balanced a few things, improve some visuals and sounds, you know the drill. You can read the full patch note below.

Again, thank you all for your support, we would not have been able to do this without you! To celebrate with you all, we organized a give away for you to take part in you can fin all the details here:

https://gleam.io/bMmbC/bounty-of-one-launch-giveaway

We hope that you’ll keep following OptizOnion for our next projects to come!

Enjoy!

Content

New enemies and new boss

The Bully Brawlers join the fray

Ruthless Ruth is ready to fight!

New Objects

Pistorang: [spoiler]A pistorang constantly spirals around you. It inflicts your damage to enemies it goes through and shoots at your current attack speed.[/spoiler]

Lucky Star: [spoiler]Gain an immunity to enemy damage each time you level up. The immunity lasts for 5 seconds. You gain 50% move speed and inflict damage to enemies you go through while it lasts.[/spoiler]

Counterfeit Gold Nugget: [spoiler]Before dashing, toss a fake gold nugget to attract enemies, enemies in its range gain +50% movement speed and drop twice the coins. It lasts for 5 seconds. Gain 1 dash. +5 sec base dash cooldown.[/spoiler]

New infamy system

The Necromancer Pact replaces infamy levels after level 10. You can now climb to infamy level 50 thanks to it!

Encyclopedia

New enemies tab: Discover the backstories of all the enemies in the game

New character tab: Discover the backstories of all the characters in the game

New Credits Tab

Reworked Super Black Market

Modified

Lost and found Goods (level 1): Gain x(up to five) chests at the start of the game-> Gain a chest at the start of the game if you have beaten a sheriff in the previous run (level 1) / Gain a sheriff’s chest at the start of the game if you have beaten a sheriff in the previous run (level2)

Added

Legendary training: Gain 1 banish reroll for your upgrades per game

Pocket Black Hole: Gain x(up to 2) banish reroll for your upgrades per game

Metal Detector : Enemies have 5% chance of dropping coins twice (up to 30%)

Fidelity Chest : The 4th chest dropped on the floor is doubled

Blessed Ring : Mythic upgrades have a very low chance of appearing in level up choices

Lucky Star: Raise the chance of generating an additional choice in chest by x%(up to 50)

Four Leaf Clover: Raise the chance of generating an additional choice for your upgrades by x% (up to 50)

Deleted

Auctionable Wares: Deleted

Dusty Scrolls: Deleted

Secret Techniques Scrolls: Deleted

Nitro-infused Protein Bar: Deleted

Loaded Die: Deleted

Fated Die: Deleted

Black Market

Modified

Ridged Barrel: Level max = +1 common Damage upgrade -> Level max = +2 common damage upgrade

Modified Trigger: Level max = +1 common Attack Speed upgrade -> Level max = +2 common Attack Speed upgrade

Metal Plate: Level max = +1 more health points -> Level max = +3 more health points

Air Boots: Level max = +10% Move Speed -> Level max = +20% Move Speed

Broken Magnet: Level +10% Attraction Range -> Level max = +20% Attraction Range

Loaded Die: Level max = 2 rerolls -> Level max = 3 rerolls

Fated Die: Level max = 2 rerolls -> Level max = 3 rerolls

Deleted

Lucky Star: Deleted

Four Leaf Clover: Deleted

New languages

Japanese

Korean

Spanish

Updated all the current languages to be on pair with the release content

Daily Struggle

All projectiles are 50% slower modifier added

Achievement

We now have a total of 99 achievements!

All achievements requiring you to kill the undertaker with a character now unlock an object

Modified

Veteran

Hero

Legend

Added

Blessed

Legendary Archer

Legendary Sheriff

Legendary Spirit

Legendary Crook

Legendary Ninja

Legendary Construct

Legendary Canoneer

Legendary Rogue

Pro Legend For Hire

Hero of Old

Beacon of Hope

Godly Paladin

Ascended Hero

Deleted

Incredible Feat I, II, III, IV & V

Amazing Feat I & II

Something Up Your Sleeves

Catch Me IF You Can

Balancing

Immunity after chest and level up +1s

Dashing through projectiles now destroy them

Black Market and Super Black Market prices balancing

Fan of Knives - Rarity : Rare -> Epic

Fan of Knives - Gain 1 stack of knife for each 2 shots you make -> Gain 1 stack of knife for each 1 shot you make

Fan of Knives - Max stack: 15 -> 30

Tesla Field - Base Area of Effect range is 15 % bigger

Tesla Field - Projectile slowing effect : 40% -> 60%

Lucky Strike - Rarity : Epic -> Rare

Mezcal Mantle - Projectile spawned : 26 -> 36

Running on Fumes - Damage bonus : 20% -> 30%

Brainsuckers (Shooting enemies) - Projectiles become bigger over time.

Visual improvements

Map is now randomized

Victory FXs have been added

Chest animation now correspond to the rarity of the chest

Characters now have visual clue when they are invulnerable

Enemies attack preview are popping more (especially during night)

Sound improvements

Changed sound for chest opening

New sounds for victory screen

Quality of life

Game is available on Mac and Linux

You can now reset your progression if you’d like to start the game anew

You have access to a “Dark Mode” within the settings

You can now see the infamy level at which you beat the game in character select for each different character

The game has ingame window mode for unusual resolutions

A new announcement panel is available in main menu

You can now see the current run’s modifiers from the menu and when hovering on the “start” button in character select

Bug fixes