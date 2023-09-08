Patch 1.5.2 adds a quick rest option on safe travel destinations

We’ve added a few quality of life improvements based on the feedback from our community: you sometimes get the option to do a quick rest after traveling. This can only be used to recover fatigue and reset travel skills, and the option is not available when there are enemies or other active threats at your destination.

In addition, we’ve sped up the interaction and camera transitions for common and frequent interactions. Hopefully this will make the game flow a little better.

We’ve also spent some time improving the cliff-top ruin generation template. We’ve added more pathways, and improved the way the game can communicate what needs to be done. If you want to see some of the new interactive spots in action, you should check out that location. It is part of an effort to reduce the burden placed on critical paths through the generated level, by allowing for more options and ultimately making the Wayfarer more reliant on generic tools and tricks. We’re not quite there yet for this template but it is a good step forward into that direction.

And of course, we’ve fixed bugs!

New Features

After traveling you can get the option to do a quick rest to recover fatigue and reset travel skills.

Automatically speeding up common and/or repetitive interactions.

Interactive spots where you can look around or spy ahead.

Gameplay Changes

When you have many sparks, new sparks drop less frequently more quickly.

Improving the generation of spiked corridors connecting tiled and untitled rooms.

Jaquaying the cliff-top ruin generation template a bit more.

Bug Fixes