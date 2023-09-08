Relic Hunters Legend: Relic Overview!

Okay Hunters, POP-QUIZ TIME!!

If you’re out traveling the Galaxy and need some extra power to take down some WICKED Ducan baddies, what is a must-have item?

The answer: RELICS!

If you’re new to Hunting and Relics and being, well, a Relic Hunter, you might not know exactly why these are good to have equipped. That’s why we have this handy-dandy breakdown of what Relics are and how you get them.

What is a Relic

Relics are a special type of Gear with their own unique slot in the Backpack and can be leveled up with XP to become more powerful and unlock new affixes.

There are different types of Relics out there in the Galaxy and each one has its own unique power advantages and affixes. You can collect them all and switch them out depending on what evil forces you’re going up against.

Relics can only be acquired by crafting them using a special consumable item called a “Relic Blueprint.” Each Relic Blueprint has a riddle hinting where the player can drop the Relic Pieces, and it’s usually 3 unique Relic Pieces + a few Materials.

How Relic Works

Power doesn’t come easy, and from obtaining a Relic to then leveling will take some time and diligent work, but the power you’ll wield through it is truly worth the effort it takes to get a Relic to max level.

Levels and Progression

Much like Hunter levels, Relic levels progress as you complete missions and objectives. All XP earned by the Hunter in Missions is also earned by the currently equipped Relic. Your Relic will also continue to gain XP even if your Hunter is level-capped. All Relics are level-capped at 30.

Another way to level up Relics is by using Memories! Right-clicking the Relic will open its details screen, and it can be leveled up with Memories there. It’s important to keep in mind that if you use a Memory directly from your inventory, only your Hunter will gain XP – even if they have a Relic equipped.

Affixes and Power

By leveling your Relic, you’ll get super cool bonuses, making your Hunter even more POWERFUL! This is extremely helpful while you are duck-punching your way to save the Galaxy!

Affixes help boost the power level of your Relic! Each Relic has three unique affixes that are unlocked and grow in power as the Relic levels up.

The first affix is already unlocked from level 1, the second is unlocked at level 15, and the third is unlocked at level 30.

Relic affixes have a “min” and a “max” value. Affixes start at the “min” value at Level 1 and increase with every level, reaching the “max” value at Level 30.

Example:

The Scanner

[Level 1] Every 10 seconds, create an area that gives +(10-30%) Weapon Damage [Level 15] Reload Speed inside the area increased by +(15-40%) [Level 30] Enemies inside the area have their Resistance reduced by 20%

Relic Hunt

New to Relic Hunters Legend is a unique Adventure called Relic Hunt! During a Relic Hunt players will be rewarded with a Relic Blueprint that can be used to craft a Relic.

Now, like most Hunts, these adventures are not for the faint of heart and take significant effort to accomplish. They require the player to venture out into the Galaxy looking for hidden puzzles that will trigger the adventure to start. Sometimes (although rarely) a Relic Hunt will be triggered by finding a unique key item in a chest.

These puzzles are not easy to find, so always look for anything that seems odd or areas you have yet to explore because you never know what is hiding around every corner.

After you complete the puzzle and talk to some interesting characters in-game, you will be rewarded with a unique blueprint that lists the Relic parts required to craft a specific Relic.

Relic parts and materials can be found while playing Missions, defeating mobs, and taking down Champions.

So there you have it, Hunters! A nifty little guide to Relics. If you were looking for exact locations, we aren’t the ones to spoil the fun, but you can always join our Discord server and pair up with other Hunters to search for Relics once Relic Hunters Legend goes into Early Access on September 25th!