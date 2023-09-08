Added new Voiceover audio files for Kiara and Eve.
Helping the Hotties update for 8 September 2023
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Red Falls Season 1 Content Depot 1590731
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2233070 Depot 2233070
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2483780
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update