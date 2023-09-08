Update 15.0 alpha

Hey machinists! I am glad to announce the release of Update 15, dedicated to the redesign of the robot dog, combat and auxiliary turrets and improvements. Now you can create a real combat companion and assistant in your travels. A Halloween-themed event has also been implemented, giving players access to Halloween decorations for the train.
CHANGES LOG
Improvements
- Redesign of the dog robot.
- Added sounds of the robot's reaction to various events.
- Added 5 gun turrets and one crossbow turret.
- Added 3 auxiliary equipment for the robot.
- Added 9 improvements for the robot.
- 2 remote robot attack modes.
- Stealth robot attack mode, if the player moves crouching, the robot will not attack zombies until the zombie notices the player.
- Reduced the chance of bad weather, especially fog.
- Reduced fog density.
- The number of maximum recipe items for crafting has been expanded from 4 to 5.
- After loading, the selected fast slot is saved.
- Changed the thirst icon from a drop to a bottle to avoid misleading the player about bleeding.
- An item or weapon torn out by a toad zombie is now marked with a mark.
- Increased invisible walls for some locations, so that the player would have less opportunity to visit empty areas of the location.
- Boss key now has a description.
- Changed the arrow model for the bow.
- Expanded save text field.
- Implemented decorative items for Halloween and a special event for opening them in a workbench.
- Significantly increased the chance of finding plastic in trash cans and car trunks.
- Edited elements of tunnels to avoid cracks in the walls.
- Improved player notification system.
Corrected mistakes
- Fixed impossibility to install painting #5.
- Fixed several objects that caused a bug related to the non-interactivity of the train.
- Fixed the possibility of getting stuck in the trunk of a pickup truck.
- Explosives no longer fly through zombies.
- Category text in the build menu is no longer cut off.
- Zombies get hit by the train when moving backwards.
- Fixed several bugs of zombies appearing in front of the player.
- Fixed a bug where, after loading a save, it was impossible to get a bag and a lever in the boss zone if the zombie setting was at 0%.
- Now a modern fireplace saves the burning resource after loading.
- Items no longer disappear when moving between inventory and quick slot when inventory is full.
- When a toad zombie rips out a consumable item, the consumption UI no longer freezes.
- Fixed a bug where the player did not get the lever and key from the boss if he played on 0% zombies.
- Fixed not being able to move AI on floors in several high-rise buildings in the city.
Plans for next updates
- Development of NPCs and new locations.
