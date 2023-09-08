 Skip to content

Zompiercer update for 8 September 2023

Update 15.0 alpha

Build 12143150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey machinists! I am glad to announce the release of Update 15, dedicated to the redesign of the robot dog, combat and auxiliary turrets and improvements. Now you can create a real combat companion and assistant in your travels. A Halloween-themed event has also been implemented, giving players access to Halloween decorations for the train.


CHANGES LOG

Improvements

  • Redesign of the dog robot.
  • Added sounds of the robot's reaction to various events.
  • Added 5 gun turrets and one crossbow turret.
  • Added 3 auxiliary equipment for the robot.
  • Added 9 improvements for the robot.
  • 2 remote robot attack modes.
  • Stealth robot attack mode, if the player moves crouching, the robot will not attack zombies until the zombie notices the player.
  • Reduced the chance of bad weather, especially fog.
  • Reduced fog density.
  • The number of maximum recipe items for crafting has been expanded from 4 to 5.
  • After loading, the selected fast slot is saved.
  • Changed the thirst icon from a drop to a bottle to avoid misleading the player about bleeding.
  • An item or weapon torn out by a toad zombie is now marked with a mark.
  • Increased invisible walls for some locations, so that the player would have less opportunity to visit empty areas of the location.
  • Boss key now has a description.
  • Changed the arrow model for the bow.
  • Expanded save text field.
  • Implemented decorative items for Halloween and a special event for opening them in a workbench.
  • Significantly increased the chance of finding plastic in trash cans and car trunks.
  • Edited elements of tunnels to avoid cracks in the walls.
  • Improved player notification system.

Corrected mistakes

  • Fixed impossibility to install painting #5.
  • Fixed several objects that caused a bug related to the non-interactivity of the train.
  • Fixed the possibility of getting stuck in the trunk of a pickup truck.
  • Explosives no longer fly through zombies.
  • Category text in the build menu is no longer cut off.
  • Zombies get hit by the train when moving backwards.
  • Fixed several bugs of zombies appearing in front of the player.
  • Fixed a bug where, after loading a save, it was impossible to get a bag and a lever in the boss zone if the zombie setting was at 0%.
  • Now a modern fireplace saves the burning resource after loading.
  • Items no longer disappear when moving between inventory and quick slot when inventory is full.
  • When a toad zombie rips out a consumable item, the consumption UI no longer freezes.
  • Fixed a bug where the player did not get the lever and key from the boss if he played on 0% zombies.
  • Fixed not being able to move AI on floors in several high-rise buildings in the city.

Plans for next updates

  • Development of NPCs and new locations.


