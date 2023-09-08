Update 15.0 alpha

Hey machinists! I am glad to announce the release of Update 15, dedicated to the redesign of the robot dog, combat and auxiliary turrets and improvements. Now you can create a real combat companion and assistant in your travels. A Halloween-themed event has also been implemented, giving players access to Halloween decorations for the train.





CHANGES LOG

Improvements

Redesign of the dog robot.

Added sounds of the robot's reaction to various events.

Added 5 gun turrets and one crossbow turret.

Added 3 auxiliary equipment for the robot.

Added 9 improvements for the robot.

2 remote robot attack modes.

Stealth robot attack mode, if the player moves crouching, the robot will not attack zombies until the zombie notices the player.

Reduced the chance of bad weather, especially fog.

Reduced fog density.

The number of maximum recipe items for crafting has been expanded from 4 to 5.

After loading, the selected fast slot is saved.

Changed the thirst icon from a drop to a bottle to avoid misleading the player about bleeding.

An item or weapon torn out by a toad zombie is now marked with a mark.

Increased invisible walls for some locations, so that the player would have less opportunity to visit empty areas of the location.

Boss key now has a description.

Changed the arrow model for the bow.

Expanded save text field.

Implemented decorative items for Halloween and a special event for opening them in a workbench.

Significantly increased the chance of finding plastic in trash cans and car trunks.

Edited elements of tunnels to avoid cracks in the walls.

Improved player notification system.

Corrected mistakes

Fixed impossibility to install painting #5.

Fixed several objects that caused a bug related to the non-interactivity of the train.

Fixed the possibility of getting stuck in the trunk of a pickup truck.

Explosives no longer fly through zombies.

Category text in the build menu is no longer cut off.

Zombies get hit by the train when moving backwards.

Fixed several bugs of zombies appearing in front of the player.

Fixed a bug where, after loading a save, it was impossible to get a bag and a lever in the boss zone if the zombie setting was at 0%.

Now a modern fireplace saves the burning resource after loading.

Items no longer disappear when moving between inventory and quick slot when inventory is full.

When a toad zombie rips out a consumable item, the consumption UI no longer freezes.

Fixed a bug where the player did not get the lever and key from the boss if he played on 0% zombies.

Fixed not being able to move AI on floors in several high-rise buildings in the city.

Plans for next updates

Development of NPCs and new locations.



