Share · View all patches · Build 12143142 · Last edited 8 September 2023 – 17:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Dear friends!

The release of our short visual novel "Broken Hearts Island" has taken place!

If you like this game, please like it and be active!

With a successful start we will be able to add [b]collectible cards to the game![/b]

Also, I'm already working on the continuation of the story =)