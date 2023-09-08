 Skip to content

J-Jump Arena update for 8 September 2023

Pick ups now carry more weapons! 5 new maps! Update v 0.54!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
CHANGELOG:

  • Pick ups can now carry more than one item!
    To make the game more dynamic - a bit less about jumping and a bit more about mayhem, pick ups can now carry from 1 to 4 items!

  • 5 new maps added!
    3 Tiny Forest maps and 2 Tiny Canyon maps were added to the roster!

  • "Small" maps were renaned to "Medium" maps.
    The three size categories for maps will be "Tiny", "Medium" and "Big."

  • Some touch up were made to Race Maps.
    With the intention to make the races a bit easier and more enjoyable.

  • Objects turn a bit more transparent, when obscuring the view.
    This change was made to allow better visibility. They also turn transparent faster.

BUG FIXES:
  • Fixed the bug where pick ups would occasionally spawn too close, making the player get the weapon right away.

