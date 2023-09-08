Pick ups now carry more weapons! 5 new maps! Update v 0.54!

Pick ups can now carry more than one item!

To make the game more dynamic - a bit less about jumping and a bit more about mayhem, pick ups can now carry from 1 to 4 items!

5 new maps added!

3 Tiny Forest maps and 2 Tiny Canyon maps were added to the roster!

"Small" maps were renaned to "Medium" maps.

The three size categories for maps will be "Tiny", "Medium" and "Big."

Some touch up were made to Race Maps.

With the intention to make the races a bit easier and more enjoyable.