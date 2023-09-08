Pick ups now carry more weapons! 5 new maps! Update v 0.54!

CHANGELOG:
-
Pick ups can now carry more than one item!
To make the game more dynamic - a bit less about jumping and a bit more about mayhem, pick ups can now carry from 1 to 4 items!
-
5 new maps added!
3 Tiny Forest maps and 2 Tiny Canyon maps were added to the roster!
-
"Small" maps were renaned to "Medium" maps.
The three size categories for maps will be "Tiny", "Medium" and "Big."
-
Some touch up were made to Race Maps.
With the intention to make the races a bit easier and more enjoyable.
-
Objects turn a bit more transparent, when obscuring the view.
This change was made to allow better visibility. They also turn transparent faster.
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed the bug where pick ups would occasionally spawn too close, making the player get the weapon right away.
Changed files in this update