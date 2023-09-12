 Skip to content

Fort Solis update for 12 September 2023

Fort Solis 1.2 - Patch notes

Hello Community,

Thank you for your support and feedback on Fort Solis. Below is the second set of the patch notes:

**

  • AZERTY keyboard support added
  • Fixed UI elements being wrongly displayed on other aspects than 16:9
  • Fixed issues with multi tool (added increased zoom by 50%, fixed security hub wrong name, fixed alignment)
  • Further audio tweaks (there are many corrections in the audio department - sounds played or not)

**
