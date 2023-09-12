Fort Solis 1.2 - Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12143031 · Last edited 12 September 2023 – 14:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello Community,

Thank you for your support and feedback on Fort Solis. Below is the second set of the patch notes:

AZERTY keyboard support added

Fixed UI elements being wrongly displayed on other aspects than 16:9

Fixed issues with multi tool (added increased zoom by 50%, fixed security hub wrong name, fixed alignment)

Further audio tweaks (there are many corrections in the audio department - sounds played or not)

Questions and suggestions? Let us know in the Steam Community Hub or on the Dear Villagers Discord!

Thanks again for your support!

