Fort Solis 1.2 - Patch notes

Hello Community,
Thank you for your support and feedback on Fort Solis. Below is the second set of the patch notes:
- AZERTY keyboard support added
- Fixed UI elements being wrongly displayed on other aspects than 16:9
- Fixed issues with multi tool (added increased zoom by 50%, fixed security hub wrong name, fixed alignment)
- Further audio tweaks (there are many corrections in the audio department - sounds played or not)
Questions and suggestions? Let us know in the Steam Community Hub or on the Dear Villagers Discord!
Thanks again for your support!
