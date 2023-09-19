2.1.4 Patch Changelog

⭐ Highlights ⭐

Crafting - Some statues gave you more stones than their cost after deconstruction. Not anymore.

Handbook - Chilly Woes event fixed! You will no longer feel cold after finishing this event. Now, we let you craft and drink tea, which actually warms you up, instead of a soup which won't, since it seems to be a gazpacho.

Handbook - The detection of the handbook opening works properly now. It helps us to keep improving your handbook experience.

FIXES

[YLD-47442] Fixed: Crafting: All eastern statues drop incorrect items after deconstructing.

[YLD-47572] Fixed: Handbook: Chilly Woes event directs the player to craft Stew which doesn't help against cold.

[YLD-47487] Fixed: Handbook: The detection of the handbook opening is not working properly.