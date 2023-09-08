TFM Weekly Update 📜 #FeatureFriday-08/09/23

Offsprings of the first men, once again, welcome back to another #FeatureFriday! ːthetreeoflifeː

We're diving straight into another week of dynamic updates and additions to TFM: The First Men! Our dedication to enhancing your gameplay experience remains steadfast, and we're thrilled to share a glimpse of what's on the horizon. ːreexcitedː

Hold onto your shields and swords, because the game is about to get a lot more engaging! Soon, you'll see the Characters panel evolve into the Breed panel, offering a novel way to expand your settlements through breeding. Our new "Tags" feature is also set to amplify the strategic depth, making interactions and your reward choices a breeze. Plus, the introduction of the auras promises continuous in-game effects, amplifying the challenges and rewards. ːFistpumpː

Exciting news! We're currently crafting a new Creation Story inspired by Greek Mythology titled "Olympus", which will be making its grand debut soon. Stay tuned for an epic tale of gods and heroes! ːkrlvlupː

This week, we've focused on user experience with enhanced tooltip clarity, unveiled fresh in-game interactions with our new Tags system, introduced riveting faction dynamics in Lindaris, and fixed a few issues to make your experience smoother. Without further ado, let's delve into what's new this week! ːmapː

Changelog

Total number of additions implemented this week: 9 ːhappyhfː

Changes made in response to community input and assistance are 56% and marked with ːhappyheartː

ːhappyhfː [Feature] Enhanced tooltips for clarity and user-friendliness with the introduction of an innovative information slots system.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Introduced Azuretown, a new claimable faction for Lindaris. To claim them, the prerequisite of destroying the Southeast Gate now applies.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Unveiled a new faction tech: "Breath of Winter".

ːhappyheartː [Content] Lindaris' Stormbeards have been substantially revamped. They are now locked in perpetual conflict with the Harbingers in the southern region.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Lindaris' Stormbeards introduced a fresh claim objective: "Kill the Harbinger summoner."

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] Transitioned Arcadia from the Campaign maps section to Custom maps.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Addressed sound effects anomalies, specifically for ice skills.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Resolved path-finding issues at the Gathering Tree's interaction point.

ːhappyhfː [Internal] Completed the editor-side development of the new Tags system, unlocking richer interactions between in-game assets.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/700820/announcements/detail/3664275387883515658

Every week, our goal is to further immerse you in the rich tapestry of TFM, and it's your feedback and enthusiasm that drives our creativity and innovation. So, gear up for more challenges, surprises, and thrilling experiences in the coming weeks. ːreimpressedː

Have a wonderful weekend, and see you all next Friday! ːgearthumbsupː