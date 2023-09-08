Minor Update Patch Note — 0.7.0.1030 (b12142958)

A new minor update [0.7.0.1030 (b12142958)] is now live with the following changes:
Added
- UI resolution scale (Gameplay Settings)
- Progress visualization and tooltip information on Ranks of Calderia, Tradition and Winning Conditions buttons
- More impactful negotiations' effects in Rank election
- Confirm dialog when advancing to Military Conflict with less than maximum units
- Tutorial for early game Social Conflict
Updated
- Event choice decorations match Tradition type and points gained
- Half rank power from Family Members staying at other courts
- Rank power gain description when Family Members are staying in other courts
- Trade Meter colors and texts
- Trade Meter tooltip
- Starting Family Members skill values
- More sparse in Social Conflict areas
- Ranks layout
- Triple pregnancy chance
Fixed
- Memory leak
- Crash after War
- No tooltip in Work Effort
- Slow Production Spy action outcome text
- Misfortune in Chores event dropped productivity of a profession by 1000% instead of 100%
- Cautious ability tooltip
- Couple could get pregnant while being far away from each other
- Building Bonds event outcome
- Typo in Conflict planning Rank Points
- You can drag and drop Family Members as if they were your own
- Second Appeal Conflict launching on top of another
- Profession list leaves the view
- Wounded military units are at full health when battle happens
- Target requirements in Disciplinary Actions event
- Social Conflicts have no attack power increase
- Pacifist tradition ability stops game progress
- Typo in the name of the capital in Tutorial
- Landing choice windows not centered on some resolutions
Known Issues
- Resolution scaling might cause some issues at higher resolutions, especially when playing on a small monitor. We had to cap UI scaling at 115% in order to avoid users inadvertently fully locking the game on smaller resolutions. We’re working to make UI scaling options aware of resolution choices. On a smaller high resolution monitor we suggest playing at 1920x1080 or similar for now.
- Resolution scaling causes some layout issues, especially in tutorials. We’re currently working to fix these issues.
- Great Houses of Calderia Team -
Changed files in this update