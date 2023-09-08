 Skip to content

Great Houses of Calderia update for 8 September 2023

Minor Update Patch Note — 0.7.0.1030 (b12142958)

Build 12142958

A new minor update [0.7.0.1030 (b12142958)] is now live with the following changes:

Added

  • UI resolution scale (Gameplay Settings)
  • Progress visualization and tooltip information on Ranks of Calderia, Tradition and Winning Conditions buttons
  • More impactful negotiations' effects in Rank election
  • Confirm dialog when advancing to Military Conflict with less than maximum units
  • Tutorial for early game Social Conflict

Updated

  • Event choice decorations match Tradition type and points gained
  • Half rank power from Family Members staying at other courts
  • Rank power gain description when Family Members are staying in other courts
  • Trade Meter colors and texts
  • Trade Meter tooltip
  • Starting Family Members skill values
  • More sparse in Social Conflict areas
  • Ranks layout
  • Triple pregnancy chance

Fixed

  • Memory leak
  • Crash after War
  • No tooltip in Work Effort
  • Slow Production Spy action outcome text
  • Misfortune in Chores event dropped productivity of a profession by 1000% instead of 100%
  • Cautious ability tooltip
  • Couple could get pregnant while being far away from each other
  • Building Bonds event outcome
  • Typo in Conflict planning Rank Points
  • You can drag and drop Family Members as if they were your own
  • Second Appeal Conflict launching on top of another
  • Profession list leaves the view
  • Wounded military units are at full health when battle happens
  • Target requirements in Disciplinary Actions event
  • Social Conflicts have no attack power increase
  • Pacifist tradition ability stops game progress
  • Typo in the name of the capital in Tutorial
  • Landing choice windows not centered on some resolutions

Known Issues

  • Resolution scaling might cause some issues at higher resolutions, especially when playing on a small monitor. We had to cap UI scaling at 115% in order to avoid users inadvertently fully locking the game on smaller resolutions. We’re working to make UI scaling options aware of resolution choices. On a smaller high resolution monitor we suggest playing at 1920x1080 or similar for now.
  • Resolution scaling causes some layout issues, especially in tutorials. We’re currently working to fix these issues.
  • Great Houses of Calderia Team -

