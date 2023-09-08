 Skip to content

Miwa: The Sacred Fox update for 8 September 2023

Miwa: The Sacred Fox - Update 1.1.5 / Respawn Statues update

Build 12142788

  • fixed all respawn statues for fox after level 3
  • fixed respawn collider if the fox is already alive
  • new sound improvements in some levels
  • other small changes & improvements

