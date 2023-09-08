- fixed all respawn statues for fox after level 3
- fixed respawn collider if the fox is already alive
- new sound improvements in some levels
- other small changes & improvements
Miwa: The Sacred Fox update for 8 September 2023
Miwa: The Sacred Fox - Update 1.1.5 / Respawn Statues update
