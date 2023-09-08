DD#137 Reclaim a Lost World

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week of our expedition on Sayinas Island.

The expansion around the Marinas area continues.

To the south, we now have a nice beach. Although the progress may seem slow to some people, I believe the beach party is still inevitable. We simply cannot just sit here and expect people on the frontline, risking their lives to reclaim their homeland, on what they should achieve. We shall just believe that day will come. But, before that, at least we can have a merchant sell many different kinds of items that may allow you to enjoy your stay here. We got sexy swimsuits, big umbrellas, fishing rods, and sunscreens.



Rumors have it that certain night creatures from Romania sponsored the invention of sunscreens.

To the north, we reached the North of Marinas area. Some of the local friendly piggies may welcome you.



Feel free to turn them into your pets or just pass by. They are totally harmless, especially after their more aggressive ancestors were domesticated in that lost Stone Age thousands of years ago before the story of our current game.

Go even further to the north, you may find the Cave of Mountain Keao. Here is a comparison of how this cave looks like in the Stone Age Online and how it looks like in our game.



The Cave in the Stone Age Online.



The Cave in our game.

All the differences between them are caused by thousands of years of crustal movement that happened on the Earth instead of copyright issues. :P

There are some stone turtles that live in this cave.



They do not exactly look like their counterpart in the Stone Age Online. Again, that is because of thousands of years of evolution instead of copyright issues. :P

They are still quite capable of using their Petrification Attack to turn their enemies into stones.

Fortunately, they are usually non-hostile animals. They can even be convinced to join your group peacefully if you are good at speech. However, if you take hostile actions to attack one of them, all nearby stone turtles will turn hostile towards you. They may even attack you together in groups. If that happens, you'd better have some anti-petrification solutions ready before getting overrun. :)

In addition to area expansion, we also have some more content story-wide. For example, you may now try to blackmail the doctor in the Marinas Hospital after discovering his unspeakable secret. Should you successfully pass an intimidating skill check, he will give you a lot of money. There will certainly be other solutions to this story. They will be added in future updates.

We also get some generic system improvements in our dialog system.

You can now hold the shift+confirm key to fast-skip forward dialogs.

During the dialog, you can now also clearly see the tooltips of hotkeys:



In case of fast-skip dialogs by mistake, while also providing something that you can also check previous dialogs, we now also have a dialog log.



In the archive of the menu, you can see 50 entries of your recent dialogs.

There is also another issue I want to address this week, which that is going from the safe house to the Marines area takes quite some time. That's quite inconvenient for people who want to keep track of their daily supplies from Captain Nameless. So, by some strange magic, a door in the Wonderland Travel Agency has been replaced with a "Door." It caused a bit of panic. But, it also provides some additional story content for your entertainment. :)

That's for this week. Our journey in this lost anomalous nation continues.

Today's changelog:

############Content################

[Wonderland Travel Agency]Added a "Door" in this location. It can be unlocked after you use it for the first time.

[Wonderland Travel Agency]Added some background story content to this "Door."

[Wonderland Travel Agency]As the "Door" is located in a strange location, you can ask the Receptionist about it. And she will give you an idea if the door is in a more awful place. :P

[Butterfly]After unlocking the "Door" of the Wonderland Travel Agency, you can use butterfly wings to directly teleport to it if you are inside the Wonderland Travel Agency.

[Site Demeter]Added some exit signs.

[Skill] "Summon Culties" may now sometimes summon pigs.

Latest news from Ukraine

https://controlc.com/7c404669

https://pastelink.net/32pexqps