Attack of the Karens update for 8 September 2023

New Build up for Demo!

Hey KDF! Just a quick note to let you know that the final version of the demo has been uploaded! This is the most polished version of the demo yet, so give it a try!

In other news...

Only 17 days until release!!! Who's excited?

-Joel

