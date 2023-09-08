New Build up for Demo!

Hey KDF! Just a quick note to let you know that the final version of the demo has been uploaded! This is the most polished version of the demo yet, so give it a try!
In other news...
Only 17 days until release!!! Who's excited?
-Joel
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey KDF! Just a quick note to let you know that the final version of the demo has been uploaded! This is the most polished version of the demo yet, so give it a try!
In other news...
Only 17 days until release!!! Who's excited?
-Joel
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update