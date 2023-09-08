 Skip to content

Attack of the Karens Playtest update for 8 September 2023

0.7.02 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12142707 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update!!

  • Fixed a bug where the giant energy ball wouldn't move when shot in the final boss phase 2
  • Added some visual cues to the menu when the modules button hadn't been unlocked yet

