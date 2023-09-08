 Skip to content

Xenonauts 2 update for 8 September 2023

Milestone 1.33b Released! (Experimental)

Milestone 1.33b Released! (Experimental)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although note they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

This is a small patch for 1.33 that fixes a couple more minor bugs related to the C4, and should (finally) have all our achievements working properly.

Changelog:

  • Fixed issues with the following achievements, which should now be possible to earn:

    • First Contact
    • Counterfire
    • Unfriendly Fire
    • Future Warfare

  • You should now be able to place C4 freely. In the previous version you could not place it until you had moved a soldier.

  • C4 should no longer show 0/0 ammo.

