Added
- Daily leaderboard added in the main menu.
- Chance to "Mega Crit" when your critical strike chance exceeds 100%.
- Lock mouse to viewport setting added.
- Added a visual indicator when a tree is "hugged".
Changes
- Strange Fruit buffed.
- Gamepad with Circle of Self Control aim reworked.
- Boomerang buffed and visually changes when upgraded.
- Fixed Bingus Bongus projectiles decaying too fast.
- Fixed Slash typo.
- Nerfed Citrine double shot from every 10-5 attacks to every 20-10 attacks.
Bug Fixes
- Click on roulette should now be accurate.
