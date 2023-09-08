 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Goobies update for 8 September 2023

1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12142623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added
  • Daily leaderboard added in the main menu.
  • Chance to "Mega Crit" when your critical strike chance exceeds 100%.
  • Lock mouse to viewport setting added.
  • Added a visual indicator when a tree is "hugged".
Changes
  • Strange Fruit buffed.
  • Gamepad with Circle of Self Control aim reworked.
  • Boomerang buffed and visually changes when upgraded.
  • Fixed Bingus Bongus projectiles decaying too fast.
  • Fixed Slash typo.
  • Nerfed Citrine double shot from every 10-5 attacks to every 20-10 attacks.
Bug Fixes
  • Click on roulette should now be accurate.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2294131 Depot 2294131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link