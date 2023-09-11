 Skip to content

Evergreen update for 11 September 2023

Evergreen - Mountain Life Simulator V1.1.1 | Patch Notes

CHANGES:

  • A clock has been added in the player's hud.
  • The 'Materials' section has been added to the store. Here you can buy building materials instead of collecting them.
  • Glass has been added as a new construction material. As this is a material that cannot be collected in the forest, players will have to acquire it in the new 'Materials' section of the store.
  • New glass building pieces have been added, both walls and roofs of different sizes and shapes.
  • The lighting of the lamps has been revised.
  • Fixed a bug where the chests were covered with snow even if they were indoors.

