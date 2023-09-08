Open beta 0.9.52

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Fixes
- Fresh grass cubes no longer disappear after loading the game. However, those already lost will sadly not return.
- If the main storyline of the game is completed, a dock with a boat will appear by the river on the road from the "town center".
- You can now sail the river and fish from the boat (especially in places where they bite well).
- Numerous bugs have been successfully fixed.
- The error counter will no longer display at the top of the screen, but you can reinstate it in the game options if you suspect something is amiss with the game.
- The new tractor now fits in the garage, even with the cabin set up.
- Dream tips now contain more guidance, and the Help menu explains how to manage farms on developed plots.
- Performance has been improved on more complex farms.
- Horses no longer stomp when standing in the paddock.
- Storks and crows should now land more easily on the ground after being shot down.
