The Pit update for 8 September 2023

Small improvement update

The Pit update for 8 September 2023 · Build 12142518

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added checkpoints in middle of levels in LongMania
  • Enemies will not respawn after player's death in Enemy shooter
  • Enemy shooter level 1 modification

