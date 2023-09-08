UPDATE 0.91 - 6 New Steam Achievements Added, Bringing The Total Now to 25!

Just a super small update in Update 0.91 here that adds 6 more quite compelling and probably challenging Steam achievements!

Having 5 balls in play for 30 seconds

Having 5 balls in play for 60 seconds

Having 7 balls in play even for just a second

Clearing 15 levels and spending no money

Clearing 20 levels and spending no money

Clearing 25 levels and spending no money

These six new Steam achievements now bring the total achievements to 25.

..And more are very likely to come as well! If you think you have a good idea for a new fun Steam achievement you think would be fun to try and earn, please comment your idea(s) in the comments below!

Thanks for reading and for playing CyberBrick!

Sincerely,

ZaxtorGameS ... (Solo Indie Game Developer)