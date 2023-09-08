Update Patch v 1.05

Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue where world map encounters with bandits would cause lag.

Fixed a rare bug where players would be attacked by teammates.

Fixed a bug caused by Loading files when the player receives jail time.

Fixed a bug where a banit suit would hide character's hair.

Fixed a bug where the character's avatar would appear white when a dialog was opened.

Fixed a bug where some effects that should work on the entire body only worked on weapons.

Fixed a series of problems with the command line.

Fixed the bug where Soltan could still be found in the team management panel after leaving the player's team due to the plot.

Fixed a bug where the character would drift when releasing the Magic Shield skill.

Fixed an animation bug where the character would start moving before the casting of some skills had finished.

Fixed a bug where town guards could not change shifts properly.

Fixed a bug where Soltan's position was incorrect when the player entered the Grey Hills.

Fixed a bug where the weight penalty was not working properly when players were traveling on the world map.

Fixed a bug where the player's walk would be blocked by hidden characters when traveling on the world map.

Fixed the bug that the UI of the game action bar did not match when auto-battle was enabled in the settings screen.

Fixed the bug that the game automatically pauses after entering an encounter, but the UI of the game action bar does not match.

Fixed some UI display errors in Arena matches.

Fixed a bug in the description of some skills.

Side Quest Related:（The following may involve spoilers for the game's plot）

Make the Sacred Tree glory again:

[spoiler] - Fixed the bug where Dryad in Warden forest would not drop Forest Essence.[/spoiler]

Shaking glass:

[spoiler]- Fixed the bug where you could submit unlimited quests to the Green Eyes gang boss.[/spoiler]

Bloody Case:

[spoiler]- Fixed the bug where the Gravekeeper didn't respond after coming out of the Catacombs in Stirrup Town.[/spoiler]

A Shattered Dream:

[spoiler]- Fixed the bug where the quest marker above the head of the Gray Orc grocery store owner did not disappear after quest completion.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]- Fixed a bug where the Elf Rogue Captain could not be killed.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]- Fixed a bug where an actor was displayed incorrectly in the dialog.[/spoiler]

A Lost Soul:

[spoiler]- Fixed a bug where players couldn't dig up treasure chests.[/spoiler]

The Hunters:

[spoiler]- Fixed the bug where the quest would not end if you talked to the hunter after killing the bear.[/spoiler]

Escaped Gladiators:

[spoiler]- Fixed a bug where the Persuasion option would not complete the quest.[/spoiler]

Bloody Case:

[spoiler]- Fixed the bug where the player could see the crack in the wall even for entering the Stirrup Town Catacombs from the Gravekeeper's basement.[/spoiler]

An Adventure:

[spoiler]- Fixed a bug where quest markers were displayed incorrectly.[/spoiler]

Evil with evil :

[spoiler]- Fixed a bug with wrong actors.[/spoiler]

True Treasure:

[spoiler]- Fixed an actor error bug.[/spoiler]

Unjust wealth:

[spoiler]- Fixed a bug that caused the black screen.[/spoiler]

Forbidden Love :

[spoiler]- Fixed the issue where the player with Phoebe talking to Neil, after Phoebe interrupts and Neil replies back, the player has 2 identical conversations to choose from and the choices are both the same.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]- Fixed a bug where Neil could be taken out of the Big Market.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]- Fixed a issue that related to the time.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]- Fixed a bug where the Trouble with Marlon quest was completed through the butler, but was completed with Forbidden Love.[/spoiler]

Scenario Improvement:

Optimized terrain in several scenarios and adjusted passability.

Added nighttime light sources to some arenas.

Fixed a Brea Scene occlusion culling issue that wasn't displaying correctly.

Added AI behaviors and performances to NPCs in several scenarios.

Optimizations:

Optimized the team management panel, now you can fire mercenaries. And plot teamates are now displayed at the top of the team management panel.

Added a button to the action bar that can be used to turn team following on and off.

Optimized the terrain of several scenes and adjusted the passability.

Optimized some skill effects

When players create a character, the character's skeletal collision body will now change depending on the character's gender switch.

Balance: