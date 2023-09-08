Update Patch v 1.05

Update Patch v1.05:
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue where world map encounters with bandits would cause lag.
- Fixed a rare bug where players would be attacked by teammates.
- Fixed a bug caused by Loading files when the player receives jail time.
- Fixed a bug where a banit suit would hide character's hair.
- Fixed a bug where the character's avatar would appear white when a dialog was opened.
- Fixed a bug where some effects that should work on the entire body only worked on weapons.
- Fixed a series of problems with the command line.
- Fixed the bug where Soltan could still be found in the team management panel after leaving the player's team due to the plot.
- Fixed a bug where the character would drift when releasing the Magic Shield skill.
- Fixed an animation bug where the character would start moving before the casting of some skills had finished.
- Fixed a bug where town guards could not change shifts properly.
- Fixed a bug where Soltan's position was incorrect when the player entered the Grey Hills.
- Fixed a bug where the weight penalty was not working properly when players were traveling on the world map.
- Fixed a bug where the player's walk would be blocked by hidden characters when traveling on the world map.
- Fixed the bug that the UI of the game action bar did not match when auto-battle was enabled in the settings screen.
- Fixed the bug that the game automatically pauses after entering an encounter, but the UI of the game action bar does not match.
- Fixed some UI display errors in Arena matches.
- Fixed a bug in the description of some skills.
Side Quest Related:（The following may involve spoilers for the game's plot）
Make the Sacred Tree glory again:
[spoiler] - Fixed the bug where Dryad in Warden forest would not drop Forest Essence.[/spoiler]
Shaking glass:
[spoiler]- Fixed the bug where you could submit unlimited quests to the Green Eyes gang boss.[/spoiler]
Bloody Case:
[spoiler]- Fixed the bug where the Gravekeeper didn't respond after coming out of the Catacombs in Stirrup Town.[/spoiler]
A Shattered Dream:
[spoiler]- Fixed the bug where the quest marker above the head of the Gray Orc grocery store owner did not disappear after quest completion.[/spoiler]
[spoiler]- Fixed a bug where the Elf Rogue Captain could not be killed.[/spoiler]
[spoiler]- Fixed a bug where an actor was displayed incorrectly in the dialog.[/spoiler]
A Lost Soul:
[spoiler]- Fixed a bug where players couldn't dig up treasure chests.[/spoiler]
The Hunters:
[spoiler]- Fixed the bug where the quest would not end if you talked to the hunter after killing the bear.[/spoiler]
Escaped Gladiators:
[spoiler]- Fixed a bug where the Persuasion option would not complete the quest.[/spoiler]
Bloody Case:
[spoiler]- Fixed the bug where the player could see the crack in the wall even for entering the Stirrup Town Catacombs from the Gravekeeper's basement.[/spoiler]
An Adventure:
[spoiler]- Fixed a bug where quest markers were displayed incorrectly.[/spoiler]
Evil with evil :
[spoiler]- Fixed a bug with wrong actors.[/spoiler]
True Treasure:
[spoiler]- Fixed an actor error bug.[/spoiler]
Unjust wealth:
[spoiler]- Fixed a bug that caused the black screen.[/spoiler]
Forbidden Love :
[spoiler]- Fixed the issue where the player with Phoebe talking to Neil, after Phoebe interrupts and Neil replies back, the player has 2 identical conversations to choose from and the choices are both the same.[/spoiler]
[spoiler]- Fixed a bug where Neil could be taken out of the Big Market.[/spoiler]
[spoiler]- Fixed a issue that related to the time.[/spoiler]
[spoiler]- Fixed a bug where the Trouble with Marlon quest was completed through the butler, but was completed with Forbidden Love.[/spoiler]
Scenario Improvement:
- Optimized terrain in several scenarios and adjusted passability.
- Added nighttime light sources to some arenas.
- Fixed a Brea Scene occlusion culling issue that wasn't displaying correctly.
- Added AI behaviors and performances to NPCs in several scenarios.
Optimizations:
- Optimized the team management panel, now you can fire mercenaries. And plot teamates are now displayed at the top of the team management panel.
- Added a button to the action bar that can be used to turn team following on and off.
- Optimized the terrain of several scenes and adjusted the passability.
- Optimized some skill effects
- When players create a character, the character's skeletal collision body will now change depending on the character's gender switch.
Balance:
- Selling a captive will now count the value of the equipment on him.
Changed files in this update