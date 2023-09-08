Re.Poly Version 0.3.0

Hey there Girls and guys. As I said in the last info post I changed a lot. Take your time and explore the changed stuff and if you have any questions, feel free to join the discord server.

Update Notes Version 0.3.0

Additions:

Added: Own mouse cursor

Added: Tree spirit at the foot of the Holy tree

Added: Mount reincarnation UI

Added: Logics to reincarnate an animal soul that can be summoned to ride on

Added: Mount list [Default: U ]

Added: Summon mount [Default: T ]

Added Item: Nail

Added item: Wooden beam

Added item: Gear

Added item: Clay

Added: Clay can be found in the Pine forest and can only be gathered with a copper shovel or higher tiers

Added item: Cement

Added Workstation: Mortar and pestle

Added item: Jabalous tusks

Added item: Pegasus feather

Added: "How to" Button to the inventory ( Some important game mechanics will be described there)

Added: Missing state changes for the food that is craftable in the cooking pot and oven

Added: Missing translations for the advantages of food

Added a soul leaving effect when a character dies

Removed: Blueprint learning shrines

Removed workstations from loot tables

Changes:

Changed: NPC's will directly spawn instead of a random time to wait for

Changed: Aiming is not possible while swimming anymore

Changed: Health regeneration will not have effect when the character is about to drown

Changed: The map will show every point a player died now. This will give you the possibility to find an old death spot even if you died on the way to the first one

Changed: The character starts with no blueprints (collecting resources will give you blueprints)

Changed: Some collected resources will unlock blueprints directly

Changed: The research table will help you with unlocking new blueprints. No fragments are needed just the resources the wanted blueprint needs have to be in your inventory. The resources will be consumed when you learn a blueprint

Changed: Memory fragments will no longer be drops from monsters, bosses or other sources

Changed: The Shrines to unlock access to blueprints are no longer needed

Changed: Mining resources like copper, iron, and coal will only be present in caves now

Changed: Crops like carrots, potatos, tomatos etc. are not present everywhere.

Changed: Changed the stylized tree, bush models to low poly models to finally make the game full low poly

Changed: It is possible to teleport via a world teleporter while sitting on a mount

Changed: Workstations and any placeable object that needed to be crafted is no more required to craft. They can be placed via the building menu (Unlocking via learning blueprint is required)

Changed: The building menu don't require the hammer anymore. You can open it via pressing the "B" button

Changed: When you load a game where mounts are standing in the world, they will die after the game loads. All their items will drop

Changed: Mount system to a summon system

Changed: Wooden Build parts will need planks, wooden beams and nails now

Changed: Not every crate or barrel contains items to make it more realistic

Changed: Stone Structures like Stone walls etc. will need more bricks and cement now

Changed: Every resource like trees, stones, ores etc. Have to be fully destroyed to get the resources

Changed: Resources that you can get from trees, stones and ores are reduced to balance the whole crafting and building process

Changed: Energy is handled different now. Every action like sprinting or using a weapon, tool etc. will lower your energy level. Standing next to a campfire or chimney will raise it slowly. Sleeping will regenerate it completely. Some food will raise the energy too.

Changed: Trees with beehives will be found only in the pine forest now

Changed: When the energy level is empty you are only able to walk slow and hitting with fists to be able to collect stones and sticks for a campfire to regain energy

Changed: It is possible to evade without blocking first [Default key: Left Alt]

Changed: The info border that is shown when you look at something will display everything by default. It can be normalized via the game settings

Fixes:

Fixed: Pressing the button or using the shortcut for "take all" will not count for quests

Fixed: entering the swimming state will not stop the character from aiming with range weapons

Fixed: When oxygen is empty, the character takes no damage

Fixed: Item amounts will not be displayed anymore

Fixed: The Character still uses the attack or use animation when try to attack bare hands after death

Fixed: The tooltip of crafting blueprints are not showing up

Fixed: Half iron gate blocks the camera view

Fixed: The character is able to attack even if he is dead

Fixed: Strange behavior when flying down and rotate the mount

Fixed: Corrected hit Animations when using a sword on a mount

Fixed: Shield placement when riding a mount

Fixed: When it rains in caves too

Fixed: Double loot on raspberry bushes

Fixed: The game option "Show minimap" have no effect

Fixed: Fort gate blocking the camera when it is opened and you walk trough it

Known bugs:

All translations were corrupted due to a file renaming process. I had to use a tool to translate everything again so a lot of translations would be very wrong. Please tell me if you notice something and I will implement your correct translation