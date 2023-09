Share · View all patches · Build 12142433 · Last edited 8 September 2023 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Ver 0.9.0.2.2309081

<Game content fixes>

-Connect

Fixed player synchronization failure

-Character Save

When the character connects to other player's world, the save will be backed up.

If there is any damage, you can go to the archive folder and restore it.

Save Location

%Appdata%

C:\Users\User\AppData\Local\HAINYAWORLD\Saved\SaveGames

-Build

Some texture have been fixed

-Sound effects

Some sound effects have been fixed