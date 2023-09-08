 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Datura Time update for 8 September 2023

New update - input system fixes, tested PS4 controller support

Share · View all patches · Build 12142427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added PS4 DualShock controller support
  • Fixed controller disconnection case handling during gameplay and configuration switching
  • Fixed input bugs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2425361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link