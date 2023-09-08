Update: Detonator

Been meaning to add this for a while so the player can have some more control over how they set off C4.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Been meaning to add this for a while so the player can have some more control over how they set off C4.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update