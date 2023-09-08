 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aw Heck, WAR! update for 8 September 2023

Update: Detonator

Share · View all patches · Build 12142387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Been meaning to add this for a while so the player can have some more control over how they set off C4.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2203851 Depot 2203851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link