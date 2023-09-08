Cat Warfare 5th year update - Available Now!

Cat Warfare has been in the works for over 5 years and this is Cat Warfare's 5th year on Steam.

What's new?

With this update we plan to push Cat Warfare further than before.

For those of you who don't know, this has been the third time Cat Warfare was rebuilt from the ground up. All new net-code, new systems and new everything. This update does not mark the end of future updates, but the beginning of better and new ones.

We don't expect to be the perfect arena shooter or the best, but the most important thing for us is your enjoyment!

This is just the beginning of what is to come to Cat Warfare.

Here Is an overview on what is new.

Some 5th year gameplay!