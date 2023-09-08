 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cat Warfare update for 8 September 2023

Cat Warfare 5th year update - Available Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12142307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cat Warfare 5th Year Update.

Cat Warfare has been in the works for over 5 years and this is Cat Warfare's 5th year on Steam.

What's new?

With this update we plan to push Cat Warfare further than before.

For those of you who don't know, this has been the third time Cat Warfare was rebuilt from the ground up. All new net-code, new systems and new everything. This update does not mark the end of future updates, but the beginning of better and new ones.

We don't expect to be the perfect arena shooter or the best, but the most important thing for us is your enjoyment!

This is just the beginning of what is to come to Cat Warfare.

Here Is an overview on what is new.

Some 5th year gameplay!

Changed files in this update

Cat Warfare Windows Depot 923371
  • Loading history…
Cat Warfare Mac Depot 923372
  • Loading history…
Cat Warfare Linux Depot 923373
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link