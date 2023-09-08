New Build!

Click here to check out our new Update Video!

WIP Scene

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week, we are mocapping the final boss scenes. These scenes are big and complex so we are making sure to hit all the notes and create a captivating experience for our players. Meanwhile, we are working on a scene before the final boss, that has our characters in a bit of a pickle. Please stay tuned to see what happens next.

Camp Girls

You are also now able to interact with Erika, Jenna, or Lexi in the camp, depending on which route you choose in the Guildhall.

Pair a song with a game!

Alright, here's the assignment. Pick a pairing of a song and a game that would go well together. Like a song that would enhance the experience of a game if it were playing in the background. Like Shadow of the Colossus and Stairway to Heaven by Led Zeppelin, Dark Souls and Hurt by Nine Inch Nails or House Flipper and Our House by Madness.