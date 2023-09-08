 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hex of Steel update for 8 September 2023

6.8.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12142207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
ADDED
  • Nothing.
CHANGED
  • Further improved balanced between sub damage and destroyers.
  • Winter damage now is based on the MP (Movement Point) cost of the tile. So, road will deal -1 HP of attrition, while thick forest will deal -3 HP. The slider in the settings now acts as a modifier. Meaning 0 is x0, 1 is x1, 2 is x2 etc.
  • Reverted back to the old steamworks library. Should fix the issues of not being able to play without steam and other steam related issues.
  • Operation Market Garden further balance changes.
  • AI will no longer buy units from allies having another ideology than theirs if historical focus is ON.
  • Upgrading or downgrading a unit will now apply an experience loss of - 10 XP.
FIXED
  • Nothing.

Changed files in this update

Dépôt : Operation Citadel MacOS Depot 1240631
  • Loading history…
Dépôt : Operation Citadel Windows Depot 1240632
  • Loading history…
Operation Citadel Depot : Linux Depot 1240634
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link