Further improved balanced between sub damage and destroyers.
Winter damage now is based on the MP (Movement Point) cost of the tile. So, road will deal -1 HP of attrition, while thick forest will deal -3 HP. The slider in the settings now acts as a modifier. Meaning 0 is x0, 1 is x1, 2 is x2 etc.
Reverted back to the old steamworks library. Should fix the issues of not being able to play without steam and other steam related issues.
Operation Market Garden further balance changes.
AI will no longer buy units from allies having another ideology than theirs if historical focus is ON.
Upgrading or downgrading a unit will now apply an experience loss of - 10 XP.
FIXED
Nothing.
Changed files in this update