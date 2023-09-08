Balance update v1.03 released!

Dear player

Thank you for your support of "Storm Swordsman"!

This update adds combat teaching tips to help players learn the correct way to fight faster.

The amount of energy recovery has been adjusted to increase the rhythm of the battle.

I wish you a happy game, thank you.

Added new tips for combat teaching

Balance correction:

Energy recovery increased by 50% Level up increases blood volume by 10% The effects of some skill scrolls are enhanced

General corrections:

Fixed the error when the enemy regenerates

2.Added backstab prompts in the operation mode

NOTE: We strongly recommend that you back up your save before updating.

Enter the Steam library, right click > Storm Swordsman > Manage > Browse Local Files > Resources > save folder. Copy and back up the "save folder" to prevent file loss after updating.

twitter : https://twitter.com/shiouhuamien

Discord : https://discord.com/invite/ZqHsJht