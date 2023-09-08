Live Now. September Update - Week #2



Slime? Climb?:

Added Shifter assist block.





Added Lift assist block.











These will be the last of the assist blocks for now. I will work on synergising, all the currently implemented assist blocks.

Please note,

That all existing assists are not final in design, all sprite work and assist use are likely to change. Please let me know if you like the idea of any of the other assists prototyped in August update Week #1.

I will also start to conceptualise possible hazard blocks and enemies.