- Just a few bug fixes for the previous update. hopefully i dont brick everything :)
- Added a potential workaround for bot battle mode not showing correct XP on the end round screen
- Added a fix for the highland havoc map intro not playing properly for all players in the round
Combat Beans: Total Mayhem update for 8 September 2023
Bug fixes
