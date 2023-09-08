 Skip to content

Combat Beans: Total Mayhem update for 8 September 2023

Bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Just a few bug fixes for the previous update. hopefully i dont brick everything :)
  • Added a potential workaround for bot battle mode not showing correct XP on the end round screen
  • Added a fix for the highland havoc map intro not playing properly for all players in the round

