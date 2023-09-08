Patch Notes 1.0.93

Attention Runners,

It's launch day - and we're delighted to finally welcome players to SYNCED!

But now the real journey begins, and we're deploying our first update to fix some of the issues that have been affecting players.

To ensure your game is updated please log out and then close/reopen your game client. Update details can be found below:

Verson Number:

1.0.93

General:

Resolved a number of technical issues that could lead to crashes in some scenarios.

Amended the leaderboard to remove non-relevant player information.

Bug Fixes: