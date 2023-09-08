Major update from 09/08/2023

-Added the ability to interact with objects in a larger radius and from the back. Previously, it was necessary to look heroes in the face. Now this is not necessary. The hero himself will approach the desired point for conversation.

-Added “Esc” indicator when scanning an entity with the pen. Many players did not even realize that information about scanned creatures can be read. We hope that the indicator will fix this.

-Added a circle for interacting with a PC in one of the apartments in the first chapter of the game. Many players did not understand how to turn off the music.

-Added a sagging light bulb on the second floor. Many people missed out on additional activities in the game because they didn't know that light bulbs could be broken. To activate the activity, you need to break at least 2 light bulbs in the entrance.

-Fixed a bug due to which music stopped playing after saving.

Thanks to everyone who bought the game.

